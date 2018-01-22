What was that Grotesque Growth on Rory MacDonald’s Shin?

Just what the heck was that trying to punch its way out of Rory MacDonald’s shin at Bellator 192 on Saturday night? It was eerily reminiscent of the infamous “chestburster” scene from the 1979 sci-fi flick “Alien.”

After MacDonald took kick after kick to his left shin from then-champion Douglas Lima, a hematoma formed that left MacDonald himself saying after the fight, ““I think I have a person growing inside me down there from the looks of it. I can’t really walk on it.”

(Courtesy of Larsen Godfrey)

Okay, so maybe it wasn’t quite the same as the scene from “Alien,” but it was pretty damn gross.

If anyone remembers Mark Hominick’s UFC 129 bout with Jose Aldo, it was definitely very similar to the hematoma that formed on the featherweight challenger’s forehead during that bout… although MacDonald’s hematoma was much bigger.

The good news, however, is that MacDonald has already put everyone’s concern to rest, indicating that he should fully recover from the injury without much trouble. And he’ll do so with the Bellator welterweight championship belt on his shelf after he won a five-round unanimous decision over Lima.

“Update on my leg. Not broken, just big hematoma,” MacDonald wrote on Twitter. “It hurts, but it will fade.”

(Photo courtesy of Mike Van Gorder)