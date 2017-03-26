What is Rampage Jackson’s Biggest Regret? (video)

Heading into a rematch with King Mo Lawal, what is Quinton “Rampage” Jackson‘s biggest regret? Well, his answer might surprise you a bit, as he was asked that very question on ESPN’s SportsCenter, to which he answered, “I would have to honestly say that my biggest regret is even starting this sport. I gained a lot of fans, I made a lot of money, but I feel like I lost my family. I don’t see them. I don’t know them.”

