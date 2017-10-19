What Happens When Donald Cerrone Meets Undefeated Darren Till? (UFC Gdansk Preview)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone steps into the headlining bout at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday in Gdansk, Poland, having little to no idea who his opponent is. That would be Darren Till, an undefeated 24-year-old British fighter that’s looking to make his name off of one of the UFC’s most storied fighters.

Cerrone has almost as many post-fight bonus award winning victories in the UFC as Till has fights. (If you count his WEC bonuses, Cerrone has more bonus winning wins than Till has fights.)

Till, however, is an unwavering headhunter that isn’t shying away from Cowboy. But what’s going to happen on fight night?

