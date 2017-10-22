               

What Does Derrick Lewis Do for Fun? (Hint: It Goes 130 mph!)

October 22, 2017
UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis had a rough go of it at UFC 216. He was slated to fight former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in a featured main card bout. A victory over Werdum would have blasted him into title contention. 

That all came crashing down on the day of the fight, when a lingering back issue flared and Lewis had to withdraw from the fight. 

What didn’t come crashing down was Lewis’ car when he pushed it to 130 miles per hour. 

Yes, believe it or not, Lewis says he has driven his car that fast… on the street… and he’s still a free man. Hey, it’s what he does for fun.

