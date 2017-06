What Does Dana White Get His Kid at 16? Kendrick Lamar and a BMW, Of Course

So what does one of the most powerful and richest men in mixed martial arts get his son for his sixteenth birthday? Kendrick Lamar and a BMW, of course!

UFC president Dana White took over the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas for the party, cramming the room full for Lamar, who performed for his son’s birthday.

Happy birthday Dana White III.

TRENDING > Boxers Continue to Slam Conor McGregor

I don’t even know what to say @kendricklamar thank u!!!!!! Last night was Sooooo BAD ASS!!! #DFWXVI A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Happy 16th @danaiiiwhite WE LOVE U SO MUCH!!!!! @taylorhagans co pilot A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.