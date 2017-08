What Does Dana White Anticipate is Next for Conor McGregor?

UFC president Dana White, at the Mayweather vs. McGregor post-fight press conference, addresses what’s next for Conor McGregor and if he expects there to be issues with his top draw at the negotiating table.

