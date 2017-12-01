What Did Francis Ngannou Whisper to Alistair Overeem at Staredowns? (UFC 218 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 218 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway hones in on his boxing. Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje recalls an early interaction with the champ and enjoys a sushi dinner. His opponent Eddie Alvarez is high energy at the official media day, while heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Alistair Overeem take a more subdued approach.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo reaffirms his plan to win the title rematch, then meets with women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and boxing gold medalist Claressa Shields. Thursday evening, the serious weight cutting begins for “Blessed.”

UFC 218 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight championship rematch at UFC 218 on Saturday, December 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Dana White Addresses Fight-Fixing Scandal

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram