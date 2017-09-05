What Did Conor McGregor Say to Dana White After Losing to Floyd Mayweather?

                   
September 5, 2017
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor is known for his brash, boisterous attitude both in and out of the cage. In the lead up to his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, the Irishman took his trash-talking promotional game to another level.

So after losing to one of the greatest boxers of our time via TKO in the 10th round, just what did McGregor have to say to UFC president Dana White, who basically put his own fight promotion on hold for the month of August to focus on his star fighter’s conquest?

It’s nothing all that controversial. 

McGregor simply said, “I’m sorry.”

White, of course, was having none of it. After all, his lightweight champion stepped into his first professional boxing match with a man who was 49-0 with just a few months to prepare and he not only survived into the tenth frame, McGregor landed more punches on Mayweather than did Manny Pacquiao.

“Sorry? Dude, I’m ecstatic,” White told McGregor. “I’m telling you, you’re unbelievable.”

It’s been little more than a week since Mayweather vs. McGregor rocked the pay-per-view world. McGregor has been off to Ibiza for the wedding of one of his mates and taking time to hang out with his family, which includes five-month-old Conor Jr.

There’s been no official indication about what is next for the UFC’s first dual-division champion, although there’s been a lot of noise made around a third fight with Nate Diaz. 

McGregor may have apologized in the immediate aftermath, but rest assured, he won’t have hung his head for long. 

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

