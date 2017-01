What Did Amanda Nunes Say to Dana White After Crushing Ronda Rousey? (video)

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes got very animated with company president Dana White after she crushed Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, 2016. But just what did Nunes say to White?

