‘We’re Not Playing Games; This Is For Keeps’ (UFC 221 Embedded)

February 8, 2018
On Episode 2 of UFC 221 Embedded, middleweight title contender Luke Rockhold enjoys the Australian hospitality, treats his roommates to a piano recital, and works with breath trainer Nam Baldwin in a nearby park. Heavyweight Mark Hunt whiles away his day at the beach before hitting the gym.

Headlining middleweight Yoel Romero and heavyweight Curtis Blaydes bond in the hotel lobby before heading to the official press conference at Perth Arena. The athletes are greeted by fans and reporters at the event, then face off against their opponents on stage.

UFC 221 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the interim middleweight championship bout at UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold on Saturday, February 10th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.

               

