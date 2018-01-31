HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 31, 2018
Tyron Woodley - UFC 214 postThe MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

Though he’s been sidelined because of shoulder surgery, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley currently sits atop the Welterweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. Woodley is coming off of back-to-back wins over Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson in 2017, but plans to be back in the Octagon in the first part of 2018 to put his belt on the line.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Men’s Welterweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Tyron Woodley
  2. Stephen Thompson
  3. Rafael Dos Anjos
  4. Robbie Lawler
  5. Colby Covington
  6. Rory MacDonald
  7. Demian Maia
  8. Neil Magny
  9. Jorge Masvidal
  10. Darren Till

Men’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Flyweight  |  Bantamweight  |  Featherweight  |  Lightweight  |  Welterweight  |  Middleweight  |  Light Heavyweight  |  Heavyweight

Women’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Strawweight  |  Flyweight  |  Bantamweight

Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

Men’s and Women’s Combined Pound-for-Pound Rankings

               

