Welcome to Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Factory for Fighters (UFC 222 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 222 Embedded, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg travels alongside her camp and cats. Featherweight Brian Ortega adjusts to the chilly Las Vegas weather, and bantamweight Cat Zingano embraces her return to fight week.

In the host hotel, Cyborg crosses paths with opponent Yana Kunitskaya, who quickly leaves to try on her fight gear. Bantamweight Sean O’Malley occupies himself with a video game, and his teammate, strawweight Mackenzie Dern, arrives for her first taste of the UFC.

Featherweight Frankie Edgar and Kunitskaya both work out at the UFC’s high-tech Performance Institute.

UFC 222 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 222 on Saturday, March 3 on Pay-Per-View.

Be sure to follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya live results and fight stats. Aside from Yana Kunitskaya trying to take the belt from Cris Cyborg, the co-main event features a pivotal men’s featherweight fight, as Frankie Edgar puts his title shot on the line against Brian Ortega.