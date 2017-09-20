                   
Watch Yushin Okami Take Out Evan Tanner with a Devastating Knee (UFC KO of the Week)

September 20, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Yushin Okami’s impressive knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Evan Tanner back at UFC 82 in 2008. Almost 10 years later, Okami is set to face Ovince Saint Preux in the main event of UFC Fight Night 117 on Friday in Japan.

Okami hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since a 2013 loss to Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. He has since gone 5-2, including winning his last four fights, as he makes his return on his home turf in Japan. 

Follow along on Friday on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results and Fight Stats from Japan.

