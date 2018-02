Watch Yoel Romero KO Chris Weidman (UFC 221 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Yoel Romero defeated Chris Weidman in memorable fashion at the historic UFC 205 event in New York in 2016. Next, he faces Luke Rockhold for the interim Middleweight championship at UFC 221 and a potential rematch with current champion Robert Whittaker.

TRENDING > Cat Zingano: ‘I Broke Amanda Nunes. I Made Her Quit’