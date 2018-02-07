Watch Yoel Romero Knock Out Ronny Markes in the UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Early into Yoel Romero‘s middleweight career Romero scored an impressive knockout of Ronny Markes at Fight for the Troops 3 back in 2013. Next, Romero faces Luke Rockhold for the interim belt at UFC 221 live on Pay-Per-View.

UFC 221 had originally been slated to feature Rockhold challenging UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for the undisputed title. After Whittaker had to withdraw due to injury and illness, Romero was called in to battle Rockhold for the interim title with a future shot at Whittaker on the line.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.