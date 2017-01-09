HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Charles Rose in UFC 188 Fight of the Night (Free Fight video)

January 9, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Yair Rodriguez take on Charles Rosa at UFC 188 in the Fight of the Night. Rodriguez headlines his second consecutive event on Sunday, Jan. 15 against UFC legend BJ Penn in Phoenix.

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 207 ceremonial

UFC 207 Drew Huge Pay-Per-View Number

Jan 09, 2017No Comments36 Views

The numbers are in, and UFC 207: Numes vs. Rousey reportedly pushed the promotion beyond a million for the fifth time in 2016.

