Watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Charles Rose in UFC 188 Fight of the Night (Free Fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Yair Rodriguez take on Charles Rosa at UFC 188 in the Fight of the Night. Rodriguez headlines his second consecutive event on Sunday, Jan. 15 against UFC legend BJ Penn in Phoenix.

