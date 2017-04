Watch WFCA 36: Battle in Grozny Live for Free, Saturday at 1 pm ET

Watch WFCA 36: Battle in Grozny live and free on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

WFCA 36: Battle in Grozny Fight Card

Paata Robakidze vs. Dzhihad Yunusov

Maksim Maryanchuk vs. Akhmed Shervaniev

Magomed Gadzhiev vs. Apti Bimarzaev

Ilimbek Toktogulov vs. Mansur Djamburaev

Anzor Abdulkhozjaev vs. Narek Bahtavoryan

Akhmed Gakiev vs. Aziz Satibaldiev

Anton Vasiliev vs. Imran Zhulagov

Abdulkhakim Medzhidov vs. Fatkhidin Sobirov

Ismail Madarov vs. Stepan Korolev

Shamil Nasrudinov vs. Beksultan Kaipnazar

(Fight card subject to change.)

