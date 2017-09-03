Watch Valentina Shevchenko’s Win Over Sarah Kaufman (UFC 215 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before she takes on champion Amanda Nunes for the second time at UFC 215, check out Valentina Shevchenko‘s win over Sarah Kaufman.

UFC 215 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main event features flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who faces Ray Borg in an attempt to claim sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses. He currently shares that distinction with Anderson Silva. “Mighty Mouse” wants the record all to himself, and he’ll have it if he beats Borg.

