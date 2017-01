Watch Valentina Shevchenko Defeat Sarah Kaufman (UFC Denver Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before she takes on Juliana Pena at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, check out Valentina Shevchenko‘s win over Sarah Kaufman.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Wants to Follow Conor McGregor and Hold Two UFC Belts

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram