Watch the Alvarez vs. Golovkin PPV Live



(Courtesy of FITE TV. For all account and technical enquiries, contact www.fite.tv.)

Watch Canelo vs. Golovkin live via FITE TV Pay-Per-View on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

You can also watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin undercard for FREE, live on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Also, watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin weigh-in Friday at 3 p.m. ET / 12 noon PT on MMAWeekly.com.

FITE TV offers Canelo vs. Golovkin, boxing’s battle for supremacy between Canelo Alverez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, to customers for $79.99 through its affiliate partners like MMAWeekly.com, its app and online at FITE.TV, with pre-ordering already underway.

Middleweight supremacy, elevation to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and a slew of championship belts will be on the line on September 16th when Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) takes on Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) in a 12-round fight, with Canelo defending his Ring Magazine and Lineal titles and challenging for the WBA and IBF championships.

Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is again holding camp with renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso. The 27-year-old phenom is coming off a dominant victory over fellow countryman Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May and is on a seven-bout winning streak that has reinforced his elite standing in the middleweight ranks. His drawing power as the sport’s top pay-per-view attraction has been demonstrated both at the box office and in pay-per-view performance.

Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, now living in Los Angeles, is training with the acclaimed Abel Sanchez. The undefeated 35-year-old has compiled an extraordinary knockout-to-win ratio of 89%, while only three of his fights have gone past the eighth round and only one has lasted the full 12 rounds. Golovkin’s dramatic ring style has transformed him into one of the sport’s brightest stars in a few short years and he has sold out arenas from New York to California.

(Fight card subject to change)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram