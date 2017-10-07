               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

Dana White - UFC 216

featuredDana White on Not Cancelling UFC 216: ‘You Don’t Back Down From Cowards!’

George St-Pierre shoves Michael Bisping during UFC 217 kickoff faceoffs

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Shoves Michael Bisping During UFC 217 Face-Offs (Video)

featuredKevin Lee Makes Weight After Dramatic Scare at UFC 216 Weigh-Ins

Watch UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live on MMAWeekly.com

October 7, 2017
NoNo Comments
 


(Courtesy of FITE TV. For all account and technical enquiries, contact www.fite.tv.)

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Pay-Per-View streams LIVE via FITE TV, Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

Tony Ferguson faces Kevin Lee for the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship and Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson faces Ray Borg for a chance to break Anderson Silva’s record of 10 straight title defenses! Order now for $59.99 USD and join UFC superstar Frankie Edgar in the FITE Live Chat!

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Fight Card

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Pay-Per-View)

  • Tony Ferguson (23-3) vs. Kevin Lee (16-2)*
  • Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1) vs. Ray Borg (11-2)**
  • Fabricio Werdum (21-7-1) vs. Derrick Lewis (18-5, 1NC)
  • Mara Romero Borella (11-4, 1NC) vs. Kalindra Faria (18-5-1)
  • Beneil Dariush (14-3) vs. Evan Dunham (18-6)

*Interim UFC Lightweight Championship
**UFC Flyweight Championship

(Fight card subject to change)

If you’re not opting for the pay-per-view, stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first preliminary fight scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA