Watch UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live on MMAWeekly.com

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Pay-Per-View streams LIVE via FITE TV, Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

Tony Ferguson faces Kevin Lee for the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship and Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson faces Ray Borg for a chance to break Anderson Silva’s record of 10 straight title defenses! Order now for $59.99 USD and join UFC superstar Frankie Edgar in the FITE Live Chat!

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Fight Card

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Pay-Per-View)

Tony Ferguson (23-3) vs. Kevin Lee (16-2)*

Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1) vs. Ray Borg (11-2)**

Fabricio Werdum (21-7-1) vs. Derrick Lewis (18-5, 1NC)

Mara Romero Borella (11-4, 1NC) vs. Kalindra Faria (18-5-1)

Beneil Dariush (14-3) vs. Evan Dunham (18-6)

*Interim UFC Lightweight Championship

**UFC Flyweight Championship

(Fight card subject to change)

If you’re not opting for the pay-per-view, stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first preliminary fight scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

