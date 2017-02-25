Watch Tyron Woodley Demolish Josh Koscheck (UFC 209 Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Tyron Woodley earned his second UFC victory by knockout when he defeated Josh Koscheck at UFC 167. Woodley defends his belt against Stephen Thompson at UFC 209.

