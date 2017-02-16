Watch Travis Browne Destroy Josh Barnett in 60 Seconds (UFC Halifax Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Travis Browne made quick work of the former heavyweight champ Josh Barnett at UFC 168 back in 2013. Browne next faces Derrick Lewis in the main event at UFC Fight Night Halifax this Sunday, live on FS1.
this version of travis browne was scary.
