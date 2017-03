Watch Tony Ferguson Soundly Beat Josh Thomson (UFC 209 Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Tony Ferguson soundly defeated Josh Thomson for his sixth consecutive victory at the time. He now looks for his 10th win in a row when he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim lightweight belt at UFC 209 live on Pay-Per-View.

