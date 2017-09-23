Watch Tony Ferguson Put Abel Trujillo’s KO Power to Sleep (UFC 216 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

A game Abel Trujillo came into this fight off two consecutive knockout wins in the UFC, but was stopped by a relentless Tony Ferguson, who made a statement to the lightweight division with a decisive submission victory.

Ferguson is now on a nine-fight winning streak and rocketing toward the belt wrapped around Conor McGregor’s waist. Unfortunately for him, McGregor has been distracted for the past year with his Floyd Mayweather superfight.

Not willing to sit idly by, Ferguson is now preparing to meet Kevin Lee at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in a battle for the interim lightweight title, hoping to parle that into a guaranteed shot at McGregor.

