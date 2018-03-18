Watch Tony Ferguson Defeat Former Champ Rafael Dos Anjos (UFC 223 Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 18, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

When Tony Ferguson defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos at The Ultimate Fighter Latin America 3 Finale last year, it set his course to the title.

While UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was busy basking in his millions coming off a his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather, Ferguson has forged ahead, defeating Dos Anjos and then landing in an interim lightweight title fight. 

After taking out Dos Anjos, Ferguson went on to defeat Kevin Lee in the UFC 216 main event, laying claim to the interim belt.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Continues to Lay Out a Plan for Floyd Mayweather’s MMA Training

Now, Ferguson is set to exchange his interim title for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship when he faces undefeated 155-pound contender Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 main event on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

               

