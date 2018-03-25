Watch Tony Ferguson and Rafael Dos Anjos Go to War (UFC 223 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On November 5, 2016, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos faced Tony Ferguson in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America 3 Finale in Mexico City, Mexico. Dos Anjos lost the title in his previous outing and hoped to rebound, but Ferguson had different plans.

The two went to war over five rounds with Ferguson emerging as the winner by unanimous decision. Ferguson went on to win the interim lightweight title in his next fight by defeating Kevin Lee at UFC 216 in October. Ferguson faces unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 main event on April 7 with the undisputed 155-pound world championship on the line.

