Watch Tim Means Flatten John Howard (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tim Means faces off against Belal Muhammad in an important welterweight match-up at UFC Fight Night Sydney on Saturday, November 18 live on FS1. Take a look back at his knockout of John Howard in December 2015.

UFC Fight Night 121 was originally slated to feature Aussie favorite Mark Hunt against rising heavyweight talent Marcin Tybura. An article that touched on Hunt’s health changed that rather quickly when the UFC pulled him from the fight over medical concerns.

While that situation has devolved into a public tug of war of words between Hunt and UFC president Dana White, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was slotted in to take the Samoan’s place.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Reveals Retirement Plan

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram