Watch This Muay Thai Fighter Defy Physics with Lean-Back Technique

My back hurts.

In Muay Thai, you’ll find that being a great striker isn’t the only thing you’ll need to be a great fighter. In fact, defense is just as important as offense.

As shown here by Rafael Fiziev recently at the Toyota Marathon in Phitsanulok, Thailand, being able to do a proper lean-back is vital in preventing kicks to your dome and bouts of unconsciousness.

That’s pretty damn impressive. Well done, Rafael.

But let’s not pretend like this is something new to the game. For years, Thai boxers have utilized the lean-back technique and to great success.

As you can see from the video below provided by Phuket Top Team, these guys have been doing Matrix-level stuff for years.

To the footage!