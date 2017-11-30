Watch The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Weigh-in Live at 8:30 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale official weigh-in streaming live from Las Vegas at 8:30 p.m. ET.

TRENDING > Sijara Eubanks Releases Statement After She Was Pulled from Flyweight Title Fight at TUF 26 Finale

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Friday for The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale full results and live fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. Nicco Montano and Roxanne Modafferi will meet in the main event to fight for the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight championship.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram