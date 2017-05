Watch the UFC Summer Kickoff Press Conference Live at 5:30 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

The summer of 2017 will be one of the hottest in UFC history. Dana White will host a Summer Kickoff press conference on Friday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET with athletes from UFC 212 through UFC 214. Additional fight announcements will be made during the event.

