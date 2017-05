Watch the UFC Stockholm Weigh-in Live, Saturday at 9 AM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night Stockholm official weigh-in on Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m. live from Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Top light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson takes on hard hitting Glover Teixeira in the fight card’s main event.

