Watch the UFC Stockholm Post-Fight Press Conference Live

(Courtesy of UFC)

The big winners from today’s UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira fight card in Sweden will field questions about their fights following the event in Stockholm. Hear what they had to say and find out who earned the coveted fighter bonuses.

TRENDING > Germaine de Randamie Refuses to Fight ‘Proven Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram