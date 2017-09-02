Watch the UFC Rotterdam Post-Fight Press Conference Live Following the Event

                   
September 2, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night Rotterdam post-fight press conference live following the event at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The press conference is expected to feature several of the night’s big winners and key fighters.

The UFC Rotterdam main event features two Top 10 heavyweights trying to make a move on the heavyweight championship currently wrapped around Stipe Miocic’s waist. Either Alexander Volkov or Stefan Struve should emerge as one of the next top contender’s for Miocic’s belt.

If you’re not watching on UFC Fight Pass, be sure to follow along with our UFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Live Results and Fight Stats as the event progresses.

