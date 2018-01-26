Watch the UFC on Fox: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

Watch the UFC on Fox: Jacaré vs. Brunson 2 official weigh-in live at 6 p.m. ET from Charlotte, North Carolina. The fight card is headlined by a rematch between middleweight contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson.

Headliners Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson first fought when they were both on the Strikeforce roster prior to the UFC purchasing the rival fight promotion. Jacare won that fight with a blistering 41-second knockout that left a sour taste in Brunson’s mouth.

Their first fight was nearly five and a half years ago, though, and both have faced a plethora of challenges and evolved their respective games since.

With UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker indefinitely sidelined with an allegedly mistreated staph infection and Luke Rockhold facing Yoel Romero for an interim belt, the winner between Jacare and Brunson could find himself next in line for a title shot.

The first bout is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT with Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson headlining the Charlotte fight card.