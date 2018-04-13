Watch the UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje Weigh-in Live at 8 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before stepping in the Octagon on Saturday, the 28 fighters competing on the UFC on FOX 29 fight card in Glendale, Az., will weigh-in on Friday live at 8 p.m. ET.

Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headline the event Gila River Arena in Arizona in a bout that will impact the landscape of the 155-pound division.

The rest of the UFC on FOX 29 main card promises excitement as well. Rising middleweight star Israel Adesanya faces a tough test in Marvin Vettori, as well as a pivotal strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey.

Carlos Condit also returns at UFC on FOX 29, although it won’t be against Matt Brown, much to the chagrin of many fans that had been anticipating the welterweight showdown for years. Brown had to drop out because of a knee injury, but there was no drop-off in his replacement, as Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira stepped in to keep Condit on the card.