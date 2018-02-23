Watch the UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Ceremonial Weigh-ins LIVE at 6p ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens ceremonial weigh-in LIVE on Friday at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Live Results and Fight Stats from Orlando, Fla. Fast-rising featherweight Josh Emmett squares off with human highlight reel Jeremy Stephens in the main event, the winner looking to forge a quick route to a title shot. The co-main event sees no drop-off, as Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres are looking to also fight their way into a UFC strawweight championship bout.