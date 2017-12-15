               

Watch the UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Weigh-in Live at 7 PM ET

December 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC on FOX: Lawler vs. dos Anjos fight card will officially weigh in on Friday in Winnipeg, Canada. See how they look on the scale and watch them face-off with their opponents live at 7 p.m. ET.

TRENDING > Mike Perry Goes Off During UFC on FOX 26 Face-Offs (Video)

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

