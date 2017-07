Watch the UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-in Live, Friday at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum weigh-in streaming live on Friday at 6 p.m. ET from Long Island, N.Y. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman looks to get his career back on track against surging talent Kelvin Gastelum in the fight card’s main event.

TRENDING > Kelvin Gastelum Had Concerns Over Fighting Chris Weidman in New York

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram