Watch the UFC on FOX 24 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Following the Event
(Courtesy of UFC)
Watch the UFC on FOX 24 post-fight press conference live from Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri following tonight’s event. The big winners will field questions from the media about their fights.
