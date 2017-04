Watch the UFC on FOX 24 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on FOX 24 ceremonial weigh-in streaming live from Kansas City on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. The flyweight championship is on the line in the main event.

