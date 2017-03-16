Watch the UFC London Q&A Featuring Miesha Tate, Friday at 12:15 PM ET
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Watch the Fight Night London Q&A on Friday, March 17 at 12:15 p.m. featuring Miesha Tate, Francis Ngannou, Mickey Gall, Claudia Gadelha and host Dan Hardy.
TRENDING > Shogun Rua Breaks Down Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Mar 17, 201733 Views
UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson has been green lit following Friday's official weigh-in, but not without a few struggles with the scale.