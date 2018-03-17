Watch the UFC London Post-Fight Press Conference Live After the Event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Night 172 London Results

March 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night 127 Post-fight Press Conference streaming live following the event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

A heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum and former Bellator titleholder Alexander Volkov headlines the event. Werdum is trying to get back to a title fight to recapture the belt he once had while Volkov is looking to move into the title discussions with a win.

Dana White Still Targeting Late Summer Return for Conor McGregor

Light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa takes on Jan Błachowicz in the co-main event.

               

