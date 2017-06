Watch the UFC Fight Night Singapore Weigh-in Live at 7 AM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia official weigh-in live on Friday at 7 a.m. ET from Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

