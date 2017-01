Watch the UFC Fight Night Phoenix Weigh-in Live at 7 PM ET

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night Phoenix official weigh-in streaming live at 7 p.m. ET from the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. Former two-division UFC champion BJ Penn makes his return to the Octagon against a rising star from Mexico, Yair Rodriguez, in the fight card’s main event.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Returns at UFC 208

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram