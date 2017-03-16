Watch the UFC Fight Night London Weigh-in Live, Friday at 1 PM ET

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night London official weigh-in streaming live on Friday, March 17, at 1 p.m. ET from The O2 Arena in London. Light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson meet in the fight card’s main event.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Scraps UFC Featherweight Title Hopes

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram