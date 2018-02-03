Watch the UFC Fight Night 125 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Following the Event

Watch the UFC Fight Night Belem Post-fight Press Conference live following the event. Key fighters from UFC Fight Night 125 will field questions from reporters.

The UFC Fight Night 125 main event pit former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida against rising star Eryk Anders in a middleweight main event. A women’s flyweight bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira took over the co-main event slot when John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz was canceled after Munhoz missed weight.