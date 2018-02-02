HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch the UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Weigh-in Live at 5 PM ET

February 2, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Anders ceremonial weigh-in live at 5 p.m. ET from Belem, Brazil. Former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida faces rising Eryk Anders in the fight card’s main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Feb. 3, for UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida continues his foray into the middleweight division when he headlines UFC Fight Night Belém opposite undefeated talent Eryk Anders. The night’s co-main event features fast-rising Brazilian Pedro Munhoz getting an opportunity to leap up the bantamweight rankings, as he faces perennial contender John Dodson.

               

