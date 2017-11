Watch the UFC Fight Night 121 Weigh-In Live at 7 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura official weigh-in live at 7 p.m. ET from Sydney, Australia. Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum meets No. 8 ranked Marcin Tybura in the fight card’s main event on Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena.

