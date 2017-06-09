Watch the UFC Auckland Ceremonial Weigh-in, Friday at 8 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night Auckland ceremonial weigh-in on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

TRENDING > TJ Dillashaw: Demetrious Johnson is Trying to Find Any Excuse to Get Out of the Fight

Tune in Saturay, June 10, at 7 p.m. ET for UFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and Fight Stats.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram